Akatakyie Drops ‘Odo Ntra’ Featuring Strongman

Ghanaian hiplife duo, Akatakyie of ‘Odo Asisi Me’ fame, have teamed up with rap artiste, Strongman, for their latest single titled ‘Odo Ntra’.

The song, which was produced and mixed by Amposco Beats and mastered by UBeats, is yet to receive some positive reviews by some social media users.

Many industry players have described the new single as a very good song that would surely earn the duo a lot of respect in the music industry.

According to them, their latest song is meant to speak and point to the increasing rate of disappointments lovers go through on a daily basis.

“Though lovers subject themselves to daily relationship issues that mostly border on insecurity, both parties still find ways and means to continue to stay in the mess which could either end well or in disappointment,” one of them explained.

Akatakyie is made up of two brothers, Prince Kwabena Budu Asamani, aka Kobby Culture and Ebenezer Kwasi Okyere Asamani, also known as King Pharaoh.

The two made their name back in 1999 when they released their maiden album, ‘Ghana Mmaa’ which ruled the Ghanaian music scene back in the days and won them their first major award.

Akatakyie continues to release hits after hits and currently they have six studio albums to their credit. They remain as the only group since the 90s that have never broken up till date.

Signed onto Sole Records, the duo has also featured musicians like Okyeame Kwame, Black Prophet and equally worked with the Ghanaian backing vocalist and musician, Nana Ama, Atom and many other great musicians and producers.

Recruiting Strongman for their new project after so many years of being off the music scene tells that the legends are indeed back into the game and for good.

Currently, Akatakyie has been very active on all their social media platforms and won two honoured awards in 2022 so far, thus, Global Business & Entrepreneurship Summit & Awards.