Gyakie, Ayra Starr, Others For ‘City Splash Fest’ In UK

Gyakie

FAST-RISING female Ghanaian afrobeat artiste Jackline Acheampong, popularly known as Gyakie, has been invited to perform at this year’s ‘City Splash Fest’ at the Brockwell Park in Brixton, United Kingdom.

The City Splash Fest is a huge annual festival where dancehall, reggae and afrobeats music is celebrated. It is also being organised to celebrate the impact and importance of Caribbean and African music on British culture.

In the lineup shared earlier this week, Gyakie, will share the stage with some of the best reggae/dancehall and afrobeats artistes, with guest artistes from all parts of the world.

Slated for May 29, 2023, the event will feature international artistes such as legendary Jamaican artisteChronixx, Koffee, Shenseea, Iration Steppas, Ras Kwame, Pioneer b2b Supa D ft Coldsteps and many others.

Gyakie, who is noted for her hit songs like ‘Forever’, ‘Joy and Happiness (Intro)’, ‘Whine’, ‘Vacation’, ‘The Journey’, among others, is regarded as the next act to come out of Ghana with her talent making way for her onto the global music market.

Her hit song ‘Forever’ peaked in 2021, earning the artiste millions of streams across over hundred countries.

The song was her claim to fame, enjoying airplay and leading charts in Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria.

It topped music charts such as Billboard’s Top Triller Global and Shazam’s Top 200 Charts.

Gyakie released a remix of ‘Forever’ with Nigerian singer, Omah Lay, in March 2021.

Gyakie, who is the daughter of one of the celebrated highlife music legends, Ernest Nana Acheampong, is a recipient of several accolades including Best Female MVCP Viewer’s Choice Awards 2021 and the African Artiste of the Year at the Sound City MVCP Awards 2020 among others.

She has, so far, released songs such as ‘Love Is Pretty’ (2019), ‘Never Like This’ (2019), and ‘SorMi Mu’ featuring BisaKdei (2020), among others.

She has worked with almost all the top Ghanaian talents in the music scene, and backed more than 100 hit songs.

By George Clifford Owusu