Police Grab 3 Robbers Terrorizing Gold Dealers

The three suspects in police grips

The Upper East Regional Police Command have arrested three suspected armed robbers operating within Nabdam and Zebilla Districts of the Upper East Region.

The suspects have been identified as Yidaana Shamshudeen, 23; Maxwell Ziaba, alias Strongman, 19; and Bodozina Awudu alias ‘Network Absorber’, 20.

They were picked up from their various hideouts at Pelungu in the Nabdam District and Datoko in the Zebilla District respectively.

Upon a search, police found one locally manufactured pistol and three cartridges of ammunitions, a double-edge knife, two unregistered motorbikes, five gold detectors and five mobile phones.

According to the police, the suspects have admitted that they are armed robbers and were behind recent attacks on some Mossi gold buyers at mining communities in Gbane in the Talensi District.

During an identification in Bolgatanga,the police said, two persons who claimed to be victims of armed robbery, identified two of the suspects as their attackers and also proved ownership of two of the gold detectors which was part of items found on suspects .

“It is believed that many armed robbers hide in guest houses, frequent night clubs and pubs after their operations,” the police said in a statement issued and singed by ASP Fianku Okyere, the Public relations officer for the command.

They have called on hotel operators in the region to be vigilant and volunteer information to enable the police fight crime.

From Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Bolgatanga