Workers Demonstrate Over Robberies In Sene

Teacher Ennin Kwadwo Prah killed by highway robbers

ACTIVITIES OF highway robbers on the Atebubu- Kwame Danso- Kajaji road have caused workers at Sene East and West districts to demonstrate.

This is aimed at drawing the attention of the authorities to speed up the construction of the deplorable roads which robbers have taken advantage of, attacked and killed passengers.

On Wednesday, a 27-year old teacher, Ennin Kwadwo Prah of Kajaji DA JHS, was killed by robbers on the road near Premuase when he and other passengers on a minibus were attacked by the hoodlums at a gunpoint.

Prah was reportedly shot in the neck and died on the spot.

The driver of the minibus, whose name was not immediately known, also sustained injuries and was rushed to a nearby clinic for treatment.

Head teacher of SDA Primary School, Elijah Asante, was also gunned down by robbers on the same deplorable road near Bantama when he was returning to Sene West.

The demonstrators say work is slow on the road and therefore asked authorities to urge the contractor to speed up action.

The demonstrators, mostly government workers including teachers, nurses and assembly workers, held placards saying their lives were in danger. They also said they felt insecure anytime they plied the road.

The Bono East Regional Minister, Kwasi Adu Gyan, and members of Regional Security Council rushed to the scene and met with demonstrators and solidarised with them assuring them that measures were in place to stem the spate of robberies there.

“My office is working on engaging the military to enforce security on the road to improve safety,” the minister assured and urged the contractor to speed up the works.

Sene East District Chief Executive, Abraham Mbanye, admitted that the rate of attacks on vehicles on the road had affected trading and businesses in the area.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Kwame Danso