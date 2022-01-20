Police Grab More Weapons From Nima, Maamobi Hooligans

The Police say they have retrieved many weapons from some irate youth of Nima and Maamobi who clashed in a gun and cutlass battle on Tuesday afternoon.

In a media briefing on what police investigations have uncovered so far, Director General of Public Affairs for the Service, ACP Kwesi Ofori, revealed that the angry youth used other adapted elements to cause harm and danger.

“We’ve retrieved some important items, clues and evidence on the streets; notably, some spent ammunitions and adapted elements to cause harm and injury,” he said.

According to him, the “exercise to maintain general stability, law and order in the Nima environs continues.

“One victim, also identified as Appiah, who was shot during the incident, is currently responding to treatment at the 37 Military Hospital.”

In viral videos, youth were seen on the streets approaching each other from opposing ends.

Some wielded machetes as gunshots were fired, leaving onlookers running for cover.

The Police have explained that the incident was a feud between rival youth groups that escalated Tuesday afternoon.

“Seven people have been arrested; five are currently here with us, and the other two are on admission under police guard…they are under arrest. Again, we are pursuing the criminals in and around Nima and its environs to make sure that we get them arrested,” the Police said.

He further indicated that the Police are actively working to clamp down on all criminals within Nima and its environs.

“We would like the media to know that the Police have taken charge of the situation, and we have nipped that violence in the bud. We are in control and would like to let the good people of Nima know that the Police would be at all times to protect lives and property,” ACP Ofori assured.