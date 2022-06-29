Police Grab NDC Organiser, Akamba With Pistol

The Ghana Police Service has seized a pistol from the National Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Joshua Akamba who is part of the “Arise Ghana” demonstrator at the El-Wak Stadium.

The seizure of the weapon follows the Tuesday pandemonium which occurred at Kwame Nkrumah Circle between the Police and the protestors which the NDC Organiser served notice to carry a weapon along since he has the right and licensed to protect himself.

To that effect, the armed Police officers said they spotted Joshua Akamba with a weapon among the crowd of demonstrators gathered around the El-Wak Stadium, today, 29th June 2022.

“He was duly advised by the Police to put the weapon away after his attention was drawn to the illegality associated with such an act.

“He was also urged to notify other demonstrators to desist from carrying offensive weapons during the demonstration,” the Police said in a post on its Facebook page.

Earlier before Day Two of the demonstration commenced, Joshua Akamba addressing the party members at the grounds said they were also making a case against the Police for assault during Day 1 of their demonstration on Tuesday June 28.

According to him, they are not intimidated by the action of the police, adding that “we will make case against the Police. Whiles they are making case against us, we will also make a case, we will press charges against them”.

“Tell them that we are not afraid of their intimidation. Nkrumah came out of jail and became president we will rescue this country.”

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has served notice that all organisers of Tuesday’s demonstration by Arise Ghana will be arrested and arraigned before court.

The Police say the organizer’s action is as a result of the attacks and damage caused to public property.

Tuesday’s demonstration dubbed #KromAy3Hye demo ended abruptly after police restrained the demonstrators from pouring onto the Ring Road Central to March towards the Jubilee House.

Stones were pelted at the police, from persons accused by organisers as “agent provocateurs” planted within them by the same police, and tear gas were fired, that certainly from the police.

So far, 29 persons have been arrested.

