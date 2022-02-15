Police Grabbed 25 Suspected Armed Robbers In 2 Weeks 

The Ghana Police Service has announced that its outfit within the past two weeks has arrested 25 suspected armed robbers across the country.

According to the Police, the swoop operations took over from 1st to 14th February, in the various regions across, which form part of their efforts to combat crime.

The suspects have been identified as Moses Walewale, Kwame Ansong, Nana Kow Mensah, Eric Abi Aidoo, Bismark Abugri, Kanita Gariba Zule, Elias Awudu, Abubakar Ali, Haruna Mohammed, Nicholas Mills and Dennis Mawuli.

The others are Nana Kwame, Jojo Kwame Nhyira, Kwadwo Peter, Kwame Barko, Ebenezer Pupulampu, Francis Mahama, Alexander Agyeman, Badu Gabriel, Nii Addo, Kwesi Arthur, Evans Koffie, Baba Shaibu Iddrisu and Michael Divo.

The Police in a report on its Facebook page said “this success was possible due to the effective collaboration between the police and the affected communities. We wish to take this opportunity to thank all members of the public who supported us in these operations”.

The Police further underscored that “We are confident that if communities continue to partner the police in our crime-fighting efforts, together we can make our country safer today than it was yesterday, and more peaceful today than tomorrow”.

– BY Daniel Bampoe