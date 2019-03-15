Police Gun Down Robber At Bole

DSP Mohammed Yussif Tanko

DGN ONLINE has gathered that a 25 year-old leader of an armed robbery gang operating between Banda Nkwanta and Bole Bamboo, has been shot dead by police.

The identity of the deceased had not been revealed as at the time of compiling this report.

But the Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mohammed Yussif Tanko, confirmed the incident to DGN Online.

DSP Yussif Tanko said the incident occurred on March 14, 2019.

According to him, the robbers attacked some drivers at Nouyiri.

The deceased robber

He said a driver in charge of Sangyoug mini bus with registration number AS 3505 – 19 called at the Tinga police post and reported that at about 8:00 pm he was traveling from Kumasi to Sawla with 10 passengers on board and upon reaching a section of the road between Nouyiri and Bonbontey on the Bole Bamboi highway, six armed men attacked them and robbed them of unspecified amount of money and mobile phones.

DSP Yussif Tanko revealed that at the same spot, the armed men shot into a Sprinter Benz bus with registration number UW 130-14 which was traveling from Techiman to Wa and being driven by one Daniel Azumah.

He said the police patrol team immediately proceeded to the scene.

Upon arrival, he said, the armed men fired gun shots at the patrol team.

He noted that the patrol team returned fire and in the process, the deceased was hit with a bullet and died instantly.

Police found one locally manufactured short gun with one BB cartridge, a duster used as a face mask, three mobile phones, a wrist watch on his left wrist and a cash amount of Ghc 24.00 on the dead robber.

DGN Online gathered that other armed robbers who are believed to have sustained gun shot wounds managed to escape arrest.

The body of the deceased has been conveyed to Bole District hospital mortuary for preservation, identification and autopsy whilst the exhibits are retained to assist in investigation.

FROM Eric Kombat, Bole