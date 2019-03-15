Orca Deco Opens New Furniture Showroom On Spintex Road

LEADING RETAIL home and office furniture, and deco company, Orca Deco has opened its new office showroom along the Spintex Road in Accra.

The Showroom launched on Thursday, March 14, is to help Orca Deco serve varied customers across Ghana.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Marketing Manager of Orca Deco, Emma De Ricquebourg, said with the size of the showroom and range of furniture, the company will be able to cater for all segments of its target audience in the country.

She said “Orca Deco offers full business solution in office furniture items ranging from home offices and work stations to executive offices, boardrooms and even waiting area furniture items.”

She added that “additionally, whether you are creating a home office, or you are a young entrepreneur looking for a small office to get your business started, or even a multinational company operating in this vibrant city of Accra, we can always meet your needs.”

The marketing manager speaking at the launch

According to her, despite Ghana’s fluctuating exchange rate, Orca Deco has stable prices across all retail shops in the country.”

About Orca Deco

Orca Deco commenced operations in Ghana in 2003 with its main branch along the Graphic Road in Accra.

In 2005, it opened a branch in Asokwa, Kumasi, and later in 2012.

