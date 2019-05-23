Police Hospital Relocates OPD

THE GHANA Police Hospital in Accra is relocating its Out Patient Department (OPD).

The Medical Director of the hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police, (DCOP) Marian Tetteh-Korboe, said the old OPD located close to the entrance of the hospital would be converted into an emergency service centre.

She said the move would enable the hospital reduce patients’ waiting time at the OPD and also have medical team solely dedicated to emergencies.

The OPD is being relocated to the Hospital’s annex.

The Medical Director made this known during their end-of-year get-together known in security circles as West African Security Service Association (WASSA).

WASSA is celebrated annually by the security services to dine and wine while recollecting their past performances.

DCOP Dr. Tetteh-Korboe revealed that the year 2018 saw an increase in general hospital attendance from 107,274 in 2017 to 108,288 in 2018.

She said a total of 102,016 cases representing 88 percent of the general hospital attendance were civilians and non-title clients.

“Only 12 percent constituted the police personnel and their dependants. This huge number of civilians’ attendance attests to the confidence and trust the public reposed in us as health care providers,” she said.

She added that plans were underway for the executive wards of the hospital to be expanded from four to nine beds due to the increasing number of people who preferred a VIP treatment.

“A team has been put in place to review the tariff which would be put forward to the police administration after compilation for implementation.”

She said “this, if approved, would enhance the hospital’s internally generated funds to enable us provide quality care for the police personnel.”

Touching on the performance of health personnel at the health facility, the medical director of the police hospital averred that the police administration was in the process of recruiting various category of health professionals to help boost the manpower shortage of the hospital.

“Currently, we have a total of 320 personnel serving Accra and 14 other satellite clinics across the country.”

The Inspector General of Police, David Asante-Apeatu, whose speech was read on his behalf by DCOP Alex Amponsah Asiamah, the Director General in-charge of Services, congratulated personnel for holding high the flag of the police hospital and keeping the health of personnel well.

He urged them to work hard to improve their services in the coming years.

“Very soon, a contractor will be assigned to complete the ongoing projects of the hospital,” he said.

Also in attendance were the deputy director general of CID ACP George Tweneboah and other senior police officers.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey