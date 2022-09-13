Police Hunt For School Robber

The suspects with their weapons. These suspects are believed to have assisted their robber friend to run away.

THE POLICE are on the heels of a suspected robber, who was set free by his friends, after he was arrested for stealing mobile phones on the campus of Ideal College at Afrancho-Krobo near Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region, on Sunday dawn.

Students of the school had arrested the suspect and marched him to his house at Kromo to retrieve all items, including mobile phones, which he had stolen from them. But friends of the suspect attacked the students and set the robber free.

Whilst rescuing the hoodlum around 1am on September 11, 2022, some of the students were physically attacked, resulting in body injuries. They were rushed to a medical facility in the community to seek medical attention.

Surprisingly, around 7:30am of the same day, some irate young men from Krobo, again, invaded the campus of Ideal College at Afrancho-Krobo, where they violently attacked the students again with weapons such as scissors and sharp knives.

The school authorities quickly informed the police in the community who rushed to the campus and apprehended about five young men from Krobo, who were then in possession of deadly weapons such as scissors and knives.

“On 11/09/22 at 0500hrs, Isaac Baffour, Headmaster of Ideal College at Afrancho-Krobo, accompanied by the Assistant Headmaster, Obu Acheampong, together with four students reported that same day about 0100hrs, whilst on campus, a young man sneaked into the school premises and stole a Tecno Camon 16 mobile phone, Tecno F1 mobile phone and an Infinix Hot 5 mobile phone, all value not yet known, belonging to Mighty Gamor, Sika Etornam Sylvia and Effum Mary, all students of the institution.

“That the students arrested the suspect and led him to his house to retrieve the stolen phones but they were attacked by the household and took the suspect from them,” a police document, which has been sighted the DAILY GUIDE disclosed.

It added that, “In the ensuing scuffle, two students – Akpo Mawunya and Roland Cudjoe – sustained various degree of injuries. Medical forms were issued to the injured victims to attend hospital for treatment.

“Same day at about 0730hrs, some unknown young men from Krobo besieged the school premises and attacked the students. The Police proceeded to the school premises and arrested to the station suspects Isaac Fordjour aged 20, Mohammed Jarbin aged 34, Iddrisu Mohammed aged 25, and Kwaku Sampson aged 18.”

The report indicated that, “When suspects were searched at the charge office, a knife was found concealed in the shorts of suspect Kwaku Sampson while a pair of scissors was also found in the pocket of suspect Isaac Fordjour.”

The police said the suspects, who would be arraigned soon, have since been detained in custody together with the exhibits for further investigation, adding that efforts are underway to get the runaway thief arrested.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi