Woman, 32, Murdered 10 Days After Wedding

The late Muniratu Moro

A 32-year-old immigration officer, Muniratu Moro, has been murdered in cold blood in her husband’s house ten days after marriage.

Her suspected murderers allegedly dumped her bloodied body in the room of her rival, the first wife of her husband, at Abeka.

Those who attended the colourful marriage ceremony on August 26, 2022 did not know they would soon be attending the Islamic funeral for the bride.

The deceased was found with a deep cut on her throat and her thigh, an iron rod was also said to have been pushed into her head.

According to the brother of the deceased, Mohammed Samba, the family suspects foul play. He added that the family will resist any attempt at burying the deceased hurriedly. They have therefore called on the Police Service to expedite investigation into the case and to apprehend the suspects before the interment of the deceased.

“I had a call around 9:00pm that my sister has been stabbed, so I thought it was a mere thing, to my surprise she was killed in the room and dragged into a different room in a compound house, the rival’s room. It was not natural so we need to know how it all happened before we can bury her (sic).”

“None of her neighbours has been able to say anything, how can someone commit such an offence without anyone in the area noticing it, it’s very weird. Immediately we bury our sister the case will close, so we are calling on the Police Service to give justice to my sister,” he added.

Mr. Samba further indicated that the family has denied the husband’s family access to Muniratu’s body for burial, to enable the police to conduct an autopsy before interment.

By Hudda Bala Abdul Manan & Prince Fiifi Yorke