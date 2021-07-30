Police Impounds 394 Motorbikes

Impounded motorbikes from the previous exercise

About 394 motorbikes have been impounded by the Accra Regional Police Command in an ongoing operation within some parts of Accra.

The operation follows a directive by the Regional Police Commander, DCOP Afful Boakye Yiadom to District and Divisional Commanders to impound all unregistered motorbikes being used in the system.

These motorbikes, according to the police, are often been used by some of the riders to perpetrate various forms of crime within the metropolis.

The Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Efia Tenge, when contacted said most of the motorbikes seized were unregistered.

She said some of the riders whose bikes were also seized were reported to have also committed various offences including riding without helmets, use of motorbikes for criminal purpose and failure to obey road traffic regulations.

“The operation started on July 22, and it is ongoing, and this is part of the command’s efforts of ensuring that crimes perpetrated with the use of motorbikes are reduced within the metropolis,” she pointed out.

Giving a regional breakdown, the Accra Regional Police PRO said Madina Divisional Police impounded 30 motorbikes, Abokobi/Ayimensah, 11, Kpeshie, 15, Accra Central, 25, Oyibi/Frafraha, 15, and Mamprobi, 34, Dansoman, 51, East Legon, 23, Kaneshie, 74, Kotobabi, 21, Adjen Kotoku, 15, Pokuase, 33, Nima, 47.

She said all the riders have been screened and the necessary action will be taken against them.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey