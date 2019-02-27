Police Invites Ofosu Ampofo over Leaked Tape

Samuel Ofosu Ampofo

The Ghana Police Service is on the heels of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman, Ofosu Ampofo, following a leaked audio circulating on both traditional and social media platforms in the country.

The recordings are believed to have been taken at a meeting ahead of the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election held on January 31, 2019.

In some of the recordings available to DGN Online, Mr. Ofosu Ampofo could be heard calling for “relentless war” against the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa.

He said in the tapes “the other aspect is the EC Chair. We must wage a relentless war on this EC Chair.”

The NDC Chairperson could also be heard complaining about the treatment of the NDC’s parliamentary candidate for the by-election, Delali Kwasi Brempong, whose La Bawaleshie residence on the day of voting became the centre for gun battle between National Security operatives and supporters of the NDC.

Mr. Ampofo who is an elder of the Church of Pentecost could also be heard calling on his party to target people for assassination, carried out kidnapping, among others.

In a statement signed by the Deputy Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) ACP/Mr. George Tweneboah today stated that the law enforcement agency want him (Ofosu Ampofo) in connection with the audio recordings which are in their possession.

The National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, in a swift response to the recording admitted the voice ‘sounds like’ that of the NDC’s National Chairman, Mr. Ampofo. He, however, observed that they are doctored tapes.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri