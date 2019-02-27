1D1F Ceramics Factory Commissioned At Kpone

A new ceramics factory under the One District One Factory (1D1F) project has been commissioned at Kpone in the Greater Accra Region.

President Akufo-Addo unveiled the state-of-the-art factory on Wednesday, February 27, to give a boast to his flagship industrial policy.

Speaking at the launch, President Akufo-Addo said such investments show the excellent relations between Ghana and China.

Mr. Akufo-Addo thanked managers and promoters of Fijian Sentuo Ceremic Tile Factory for the significant investment they have made in Ghana’s economy.

Managing Director of Sentuo Ceramic, Xu Ning Quan, praised President Akufo-Addo and his administration for creating an enabling environment for the business community.

In line with the long-term vision of the company, the MD said that over 10,000 direct and 20,000 indirect jobs would be created in the next five years.

“There would be new investments in Ghana with attendant technologies that develop skills of local people to help improve the local economy through industrialization and heavy manufacturing with the ultimate aim of reducing importation of goods that can be produced in Ghana.”

The company, DGN Online gathered, will be employing some 1,500 employees and 90% of its raw materials will be sourced from Ghana, mainly from the Central and Western regions.

