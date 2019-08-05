Police Killers For Court In Tamale

The late Agatha Nana Nabin

The suspected killers of the female police officer, Agatha Nana Nabin, are expected to appear before a Tamale court on Tuesday, August 5, 2019.

About five persons believed to be connected to the murder have been arrested and assisting with police investigations.

The law enforcement officers involved in the arrest operation reportedly fired and wounded one of the suspects.

They were arrested last Thursday after a swift move by the police.

The operation was conducted by a combined team of cops from Accra and their Tamale counterparts leading to the retrieval of the stolen weapons from the crime scene where the female police officer was killed.

Also recovered from the room of one of the suspects were camouflage uniforms reportedly used by the criminals when they killed the woman.

It is yet to be established whether or not the operation was facilitated by a tip-off especially after the police announced a bounty of GH¢10,000 for information that would lead to the arrest of the suspects.

Meanwhile , the family head of the deceased police woman, Charles Mark , called on the police to ensure that the perpetrators of the crime are jailed.

He stated that the dead police woman left behind three children and urged the police to do something to support the family with regards to welfare and education of the children.

The acting IGP during his Tamale visit promised that the police would leave no stone unturned in searching for the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

The promise appears to have been fulfilled.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale