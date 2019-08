Work has finally commenced on the Tamale Interchange Project.

President Akufo-Addo cut sod for the project three months ago.

The interchange is part of the several infrastructure projects under the $2 billion Sinohydro deal.

According to the Sector Minister, Amoako Atta, who inspected the commencement of the interchange, the project is expected to be completed within 24 months.

The minister was optimistic that the project will be completed on schedule.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale