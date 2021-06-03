Police Let Go Robbery Suspects

The victim of a robbery case at Kotokuraba in the Central Region has cause to worry about why the suspects who robbed him are no longer to be found after they were arrested in the first place and handed over to the police.

Justice Gordon is reported to have gone to the Kotokuraba Police Station with a complaint about robbery in which he was a victim.

He told the police that on May 24, 2021 while in a taxi at about 8pm with a female and three male occupants including the driver from Mfantsipim junction to Nkanfoahe was robbed.

Narrating the incident, he recalled how on reaching a section on the Antem road, the lady passenger pulled a knife on him even as the male tried to pull his hand bag from him.

He said he struggled with them and began shouting but the driver of the taxi cab rolled up the glasses.

Continuing, he said the male suspect placed a handkerchief on his nose and he became unconscious only to wake up in a bush at North Ola, Cape Coast same day at about 10:30pm. He discovered at this stage that his black hand bag containingthe sum of GH¢3,000.00 and one Tecno cell phone valued GH¢250.00 were gone.

OnMay 31, 2021 at about 10:30am, he spotted one of the male suspects and the woman who robbed him and raised an alarm and the two suspects were arrested and assaulted by people around.

A regional police patrol team on board a service vehicle GP 2863 and being driven by one G/Sgt. Michael Martey arrived at the scene. The suspects were rescued and sent to the Cape Coast Metro Police Station.

Kotokuraba Station on receipt of complaint proceeded to Metro Police Station but was told the suspects were not received due to the condition they were brought in and that the patrol team had sent them to hospital for treatment. The police upon reaching the facility did not find the suspects there as they were told.

When the patrol team was later contacted,they told Kotokuraba Police that they had handed the two suspects to their relative, one George at Ntsin, Cape Coast.

G/Sgt. Michael Martey led the investigator to the said George but suspects could not be found.

Efforts are underway to get the suspects rearrested.

By A.R. Gomda