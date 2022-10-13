Police Officer, 5 Others In GH¢1.56m Job Scam

FIVE PERSONS, including a serving police officer inspector in the Bono Region, have appeared before a Sunyani magistrate court for allegedly defrauding 198 persons of various sums of money under the pretext of enlisting them into the various security services.

Inspector Daniels Kuatsien, 41; Prince Attah Edward, 48, a health assistant; Edward Badu, 36, a physician assistant; Kingsford Amankona Diawuo 32, a teacher on study; Clement Kobi, 34, a trader; and Nana Poku preyed on their victims to part them a total of GH¢1,556,500 for the phony recruitment.

They were charged with two counts of fraud and conspiracy to defraud by false pretence, contrary to Section 23(1) of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29).

Police prosecutor, Chief Inspector Emmanuel Sampson, told the court presided over by Eric Dening that the accused persons all lived in the Bono Region.

According to him, the six persons acted with a common purpose to defraud 198 people, including university graduates and Senior High School leavers, who had wanted an enlistment into various security agencies.

The case was, however, adjourned to be heard today.

Court documents available to DAILY GUIDE indicate that the sixth accused person, Nana Poku, is currently on the run and is being sought by the police.

Nana Poku is said to have introduced himself to the other accused persons as a presidential staffer at the Jubilee House in Accra at different places and times, claiming that he had “connections” to facilitate the recruitment of individuals into various security agencies in the country.

Nana Poku allegedly informed a prospective applicant would be required to pay between GH¢8,000 and GH¢9,000, depending on the area of preferred service.

The documents said Prince Attah Edward, who is a health assistant at the Disease Control Unit of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) in Sunyani, the Bono Regional capital, informed Inspector Emmanuel Daniels, who also spread the news to prospective applicants, and eventually managed to let their victims part with them various sums of money, totaling GH¢1,556,500.

FROM Daniel Y. Dayee, Sunyani,