Police Officer Shot Dead In Robbery Raid At Ablekuma

In a shocking incident, a police officer has been fatally shot during an alleged bullion van robbery around the Ablekuma Star Oil filling station in Accra.

The incident occurred on Thursday, June 22, 2023, sending shockwaves through the community.

Following the incident, there is a heavy security presence at the filling station as investigations into the robbery are underway.

The police have initiated a manhunt for the alleged robbers, who are still at large.

According to eyewitnesses accounts, armed robbers traveling in a black vehicle launched an attack on the bullion van shortly after it parked at the Star Oil Fuel Station near the ECG office in Ablekuma Fanmilk.

The robbers targeted the police officers inside the van and shot them twice, injuring them in the shoulder and abdomen. Approximately 15 gunshots were exchanged between the robbers and the on-duty police officers at the fuel station.

Unfortunately, the robbers managed to escape with the stolen money.

Another eyewitness explained that the police officer, who was seated in the front of the van, was mercilessly shot multiple times at close range. Despite the best efforts of emergency responders, the officer succumbed to injuries on the spot.

In order to facilitate further investigations, the body has been transported to the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and a subsequent autopsy.

The killing of a police officer in the line of duty has sent shockwaves through the community and highlights the growing dangers faced by law enforcement personnel.

This tragic incident serves as a grim reminder of the risks police officers undertake to protect citizens on a daily basis.

Efforts are currently underway to bring the perpetrators to justice. The police have assured the public that they will leave no stone unturned in their quest to apprehend the suspects involved in this heinous crime.

As investigations progress, updates will be provided to the public to ensure transparency and accountability regarding this case.

It is hoped that justice will be served, and the fallen police officer will be honored for his dedication and sacrifice to keeping the community safe.

By Vincent Kubi