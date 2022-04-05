Police Officer Who Pulled Gun On Winneba Road Interdicted

The Ghana Police Service says it has Interdicted the police officer who pulled a gun on a civilian around Liberian Camp on the Winneba Road to make way for a full scale investigation into the matter.

He has been identified to be a police Sergeant stationed at the Central Regional Police Command.

Interestingly, the Service is still hiding the identity of their own although he was captured on video by a member of the public which necessitated his arrest.

A statement issued by the police on Monday April 4, 2022 said the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) has also commenced investigation into the conduct of the police officer.

Both the criminal investigation and the professional standards investigation will run concurrently.

It would be recalled that over the weekend, the attention of the Police Service was drawn to a video in which a person wielding a pistol was captured engaged in an argument and a subsequent fight with another person.

Police immediately commenced investigation into the incident resulting in the arrest of the person and subsequent retrieval of the weapon after public outcry on social media.

Preliminary findings show that the person who was seen wielding the weapon is a police Sergeant.

Police said its investigation further shows that the Police Sergeant lodged a complaint of assault against his assailants alledging that he was attacked by a group of persons one of whom was wielding a cutlass.

Meanwhile, both parties are assisting police in investigations.

By Vincent Kubi