Police Officers Involved In Lamashegu Shooting Arraigned

Police officer Monney Koranteng

Corporal Samson Kweku Darfour, a police officer involved in the Lamashegu shooting incident has been remanded into police custody by the Tamale Circuit Court.

This was after he was put before the court and charged with unlawful discharge of weapons and causing harm.

Officer Darfour is standing trial for allegedly shooting the driver of the Toyota Camry salon car at the Lamashegu chief’s palace causing mayhem as a result.

He is expected to reappear in court on February 24, 2022.

Meanwhile, another police officer, Monney Koranteng has been put before the Tamale Circuit Court and granted a GHS5,000 bail with two sureties.

The police officer is also alleged to have used derogatory comments on the Lamashegu chief palace.

He has been charged with offensive conduct conducive to the bridge of peace and will reappear in court on February 28, 2022.

A Facebook post by the police officer Monney Koranteng sighted by DGN Online read “Kamal Frantic God will punish you for telling lies here. Nobody brutalized anyone because I’m here. You abducted a police officer in your dirty palace and seized his rifle. When re-enforcement came you were throwing stones Moa.”

This statement by the police officer angered the chiefs and people of Tamale who subsequently called for his immediate arrest for disrespecting the chief.

Meanwhile, one of the shooting incident victims, 18-year-old Abdul Hakim Yakubu, a Junior High School (JHS) graduate who was hit and killed by a stray bullet during the riot has been laid to rest according to Islamic rites.

It would be recalled that on February 13, 2022, there was a clash between some youth of Lamashegu, a suburb of Tamale, and the police in the Northern region.

The clash started when a driver of an unregistered white salon car refused to stop for the police to carry out routine checks which resulted in the police chasing the vehicle and shooting the driver in the waist.

This infuriated the youth in the area and they mobilized at the Lamashegu chief’s palace, where the driver of the vehicle was shot, to attack the police who also started firing warning shots that hit another person in the mouth.

*Interdiction*

In a swift reaction, the police administration has interdicted six officers and ordered an investigation into the incident.

The six interdicted officers are Corporal Samson Kweku Darfour, Corporal Prosper Mormesimu, General Constable Harrison Twum Danso, Constable Matthew Sah, Constable Nuhu Muntari, and Constable Doris Serwaa Bonsu.