Funny Face Begs Bola Ray

Bola Ray in a pose with Genesis and Funny Face

Comedian, Funny Face, has officially apologised to media personality, Bola Ray for insulting him several months ago when he was going through trauma.

According to him, the EIB boss should find a place in his heart to forgive him.

In October 2021, Funny Face, real name Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, in a video he shared on Instagram hurled insults at some influential personalities including the Managing Director of Despite Group of Companies, Fadda Dickson; footballer Emmanuel Adebayor, and Bola Ray.

He rained unprintable words on the three personalities and their mothers for different reasons.

According to him, Fadda Dickson bailed out on him, hence the insults. For Adebayor, it was because he unfollowed him on Instagram. As a friend, he expected the Togolese soccer star to stand by him no matter the situation. On the part of Bola Ray, he wasn’t happy with him because he alleged that he sacked him when he used to work at Kasapa FM.

“Fadda Dickson you bailed out on me. Fadda you bailed out on an**ger who has been real with you from 2017. Fadda why? You should ask Vanessa if she picked up her phone to call me when I had an accident? Yet she knew I was coming here,” he said at the time.

He also issued threats to his baby mama, which subsequently led to his arrest and later bail.

On Wednesday, February 16, 2022, Funny Face shared a photo with Bola Ray on his Instagram disclosing he visited him to officially apologise to him.

He also pleaded with Fadda Dickson and Adebayor to forgive him.

He wrote: “Gye Nyame met with @bolarayofficial this afternoon with my manager @iamgenesis_gmp to apologise to him personally for da (the) disrespect I showed towards him during my trauma … To @e_adebayor and @faddick pls find a place in your heart to forgive me, am really sorry… coming to you all personally to apologise too …

By Francis Addo