Police Probe 3 Strange Murder Cases At Abesim

THE Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare has directed Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to unravel the circumstances leading to the suspected murder of three persons in Abesim, near Sunyani in the Bono region.

According to the IGP, the police CID headquarters in Accra should join the Bono regional command to unravel the circumstances surrounding the suspected murder of the three persons whose body parts were found in the residence of a suspect.

On Saturday August 21, 2021, the bodies of the three persons,12, 15 years and an unidentified man were found in the living quarters of a 28-year-old architect, Richard Appiah at Alaska, a suburb of Abesim in the Bono Region.

Some members of the community swiftly arrested the suspect and handed him over to the police.

The suspect was arrested with human parts stocked in his refrigerator in his living room.

According to the release, the human body parts found in the suspect’s refrigerator were 12 and 15-years who are yet to be identified and the third dead person in his living room carpet is that of Louis Agyemang.

The Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare after the incident therefore directed the Regional CID to probe the case of suspected murder, according to statement issued by the police which sighted by DGN Online.

According to the statement signed by ACP Kwesi Ofori, Acting Director General, Police Public Affairs Directorate, the IGP says the CID should assist the Bono Regional Command to speedily investigate the heinous crime and bring the perpetrator(s) to book.

He expressed excitement about the civil-police collaboration in the arrest of the suspect after commending the community members for their efforts and encouraged the public to continue to always volunteer information to the police.

Police investigators stormed the residence of the suspect on Saturday to convey body parts of unidentified youth including two human heads and fresh body of Louis Agyemang Junior, a third person the suspect is believed to have killed leading to the discovery of his heinous activities.

According to eyewitness accounts, Richard who is said to be a footballer and plays football with his colleagues at a popular Abesim football park is a friend to the father of 13-year-old Louis Agyemang, a twin.

It happened that Louis left home Friday evening and failed to return after 7pm and so family members started looking for him to no avail, until a resident informed father of Louis that the boy was seen in the company of his friend, the suspect.

Louis’s father, Thomas Agyemang organized young men in the area and rushed to the house of Richard at Alaska where he was confronted about the whereabouts of his son.

The suspect replied the boy had left for home and accompanied the group in search for the boy in order to throw them off for many hours.

However, mother of the boy suspected foul play and impressed upon the search party to return to the suspect’s house and mount a search to which Richard became angry and picked a fight with them.

He was matched to the house and all rooms were searched except one which was locked.

When he was confronted for the key, he claimed it was missing.

The door was then forced to open and shockingly Louis’s body was found lying prostate with his shirts on.

There was also blood-stained on a fridge in the living room and when it was opened human body parts were stored in different compartments including two heads yet to be identified.

The police were called in and the suspect was arrested and sent to the Regional Police command for interrogation and investigation.

By Vincent Kubi