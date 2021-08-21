Bunkpurugu Delegates Declare Support for Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia with President Akufo-Addo

The Bunkpurugu Constituency Delegates of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) in the North East Region have declared their support for Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to lead the NPP in the 2024 general elections.

Their move is to break the eight-year political cycle of the country.

The Bunkpurugu Constituency Secretary of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), Sugru Louknaan made this declaration on behalf of the party delegates at their delegates conference held today.

According to him, delegates of the NPP in the Bunkpurugu constituency of the region without any form of coercion or inducement believes that the NPP must break the eight-year cycle of parties in government.

“We hereby declare our unalloyed and unwavering support for His Excellency the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to lead the party as our Flagbearer into the 2024 Presidential elections.

He indicated that their decision is based on Dr Bawumia’s strong appeal, marketability and performance as Ghana’s Vice President from January 2017 to date.

President Akufo-Addo during his recent thank-you tour across the country had indicated his confidence that his successor will win the 2024 general elections to break the eight-year cycle.

FROM Eric Kombat, Bunkpurugu