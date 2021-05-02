Police probe Christ Embassy youth over covid19 breach

The Ghana Police Service says it is investigating alleged covid19 safety protocols breach by youth of Christ Embassy.

In a statement dated May 2, 2021, the Police Service said there was alleged gathering by the youth of the Christ Embassy Church at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair Centre Accra on Friday, April 30, 2021, “in flagrant disregard of Covid19 protocols.”

The statement said “trending videos of the alleged gathering, dubbed: Pneumatic Night” shows a non mask wearing crowd, screaming, chanting and dancing to the “evangelism” or non mask wearing leaders, putting the entire country at risk of spreading covid19.”

The statement added that police did not provide security for the said event.

Pressure group OccupyGhana had earlier called for a probe into the event.

Below is the full statement

By Melvin Tarlue