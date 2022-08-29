Police Probe Lion’s Victim

The Ghana Police Service has commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a man who was allegedly attacked by one of the lions in the Accra Zoo.

The victim who is yet to be identified was found dead in the lion enclosure of the zoo on Sunday, 28th August 2022.

After the necessary forensic examination of the scene, the body was removed and has been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

“The police are working with the management of the zoo and the Forestry Commission to get to the bottom of this unfortunate incident,” the Police said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Ghana Forestry Commission, explained that around noon, on Sunday 28th August 2022, officials of the Accra Zoo on a routine patrol noticed a middle-aged man (an intruder) had jumped the security fences and entered the lion’s enclosure of the Zoo, as the motive of the intruder is yet to be determined.

According to the GFC, the said the intruder was attacked and injured by one of the lions, within the inner fencing of the enclosure.

The intruder has been confirmed dead from injuries sustained and the body has been conveyed to the morgue.

“Accra Zoo authorities successfully coaxed the lions into a secure hold and invited the Achimota Police to convey the body and commence investigations”.

“We wish to confirm that the lion, the lioness, and the two cubs remain secured in their enclosure at the Accra Zoo,” the statement said.

The Forestry Commission further assures the general public that no lion had escaped from the Accra Zoo.

“The Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources and the Chief

Executive of the Forestry Commission Benito Owusu Bio and John Allotey respectively, have visited the Zoo yesterday afternoon to ensure all facilities remain secure” the statement underscored.