Police Probes Krachi East MCE Death

The Ashanti Regional Police Command says it is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Hon Francis Kofi Okesu, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Krachi East Municipal Assembly.

Investigations have so far established that Hon. Francis Kofi Okesu accompanied by his driver checked in at the Harbed House Hotel, Kumasi on 2nd September, 2022.

The MCE was however not seen on September 4, 2022 and all efforts made by both his driver and the hotel authority to reach him on his cellphone proved unsuccessful.

His door was therefore forced open and he was found lying motionless on his bed. He was later pronounced dead by a medical officer from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The body of the deceased MCE has been deposited at the komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy while investigation continues.