Police Reject Motorbike Thieves Bribe

The police in Garu District in the Upper East Region have arrested a man called Amadu Yakubu, who is believed to be in the business of stealing motorbikes in the area.

A search in his room helped the police to retrieve three stolen motorbikes, and in the course of the investigation, one of his accomplices made an attempt to bribe the police with GH¢6,540 to drop the case.

According to the police, they also arrested one Wudu Mohammed, who through investigations was revealed as dishonestly receiving stolen motorbikes from Amadu Yakubu for onward sale.

According to the police, as the case was proceeding, another man called Kofi Awuni contacted them and offered GH¢6,540 for the case to be dropped and was immediately arrested for bribing a public officer.

The three suspects were then put before a court in Bawku and were subsequently remanded to enable the police to continue with investigation into the case of stealing and bribing a public officer.

In a statement, the police later urged the public to protect their property and refrain from buying stolen items.

They also cautioned against bribing of police officers, and said the law would deal with such persons.

FROM Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Bolgatanga