Police Rubbish Claims Of Missing ‘Coupist’

The Ghana Police Service has dismissed claims of the alleged “disappearance” of the convener for the #FixTheCountry, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor.

The police say he’s in safe custody and has had access to his wish and lawyers.

The suspect was grabbed at the Kotoka International Airport on his arrival from the UK after threatening a coup plot over the E-Levy and describing the Army as useless.

His counterparts after his arrest took over social media to make claims that the suspect after his arrest whereabouts, cannot be traced by either his family members or lawyers.

However, the Police who whisked him away at the Airport on Friday evening in a release said that the story making rounds in some sections of the media that Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor cannot be found is false and should therefore be disregarded.

According to the Police “In our press release following his arrest, we stated clearly that Mr Barker-Vormawor was arrested by the Tema Regional Police Command to assist with investigations”.

The Police added that “In line with our standard operating procedure, the police proactively ensured that his family and his lawyer were given access to him”.

“We wish to assure the good people of Ghana that the police will continue to follow due process in the performance of our duties” the statement said.

