Police Seek Families of Four Accident Victims

Management of the Ghana Police Hospital is looking for the families of four persons who are victims of hit and run vehicles and currently receiving treatment at their facility.

The victims who seems traumatized and cannot give information of their relatives included two elderly man and woman believed to be over 70 years of age, an Okada rider as well as a female who has been on admission for close to six months.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Police Hospital, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Yaw Nketia Yeboah, told DGN Online that the victims were brought to the health facility by some individuals and the police in critical state.

He said they were responding to treatment.

One of the victims, a female believed to be 70 years old, according to DSP Nketia – Yeboah, was brought to the health facility on June 3, 2019 around 9:35am by a good Samaritan for medical assistance.

He noted that “according to the Good Samaritan who brought her to the hospital, he discovered the victim lying in front of his shop in an unconscious state.”

He noted that the victim has since been revived but unfortunately, she cannot locate her relatives.

She only gave her name as Felicia Narh and is currently doing well, he said.

Another victim who is a 70 year old man, according to the Police Hospital PRO was brought to the health facility by personnel of the Kasoa Motor Traffic and Transport Unit on June 7, 2019 around 3pm.

He said the police MTTU personnel said the victim was knocked down by a hit and run car.

According to him, “the patient had a fracture in the right leg and is currently doing well but the information, the victim gave to the police was inconsistent.”

He said the victim seemed to be mentally challenged and added that his wife and children lived at Tema but he cannot give direction or contact of his relatives.

“The third victim mentioned his name as Richard Aseyegah who was brought into the hospital by Atomic police patrol team,” according to DSP Nketia Yeboah.

The police hospital PRO said when the victim was interviewed, he said he was hired by someone to a place in Ablekuma where he was attacked by unknown persons.

The victim was brought to the health facility on June 17, 2019 around 9:58am but cannot give information to the location of his family.

The last victim was picked from Shiashi by the police six months ago and efforts to locate her family proved futile.

DSP Nketia Yeboah is seeking the assistance of the public to locate the families of the victims who are currently receiving treatment at the police hospital.

