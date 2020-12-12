Police Seize AK47 At NDC Office

The Northern Regional Police Commander, DCOP/Mr. Timothy Yoosa Bonga, has announced the seizure of an AK 47 assault rifle at the office of the NDC parliamentary candidate for the Savelugu Constituency in the Northern Region, Alhaji Yakubu Iddriss Abdulai.

The search of the candidate’s office by the Northern Regional Security Taskforce was part of the investigations being undertaken in connection with the shooting incident which occurred in Savelugu during the recent elections, leading to the death of a 12-year-old girl.

The announcement was made by the Northern Regional Police Commander in Tamale during which he added that another AK 47 rifle loaded with 40 rounds of ammunition was retrieved.

Continuing, he said a G3 rifle with 21 rounds of ammunition was seized from the residence of Duko Naa Mohammed Ahmed, a 60-year-old chief of Duko in Savelugu.

The regional police chief told the media that the security taskforce also arrested one Alhassan Dawuda, aged 30, and Mohammed Fadila, 27, for being in possession of firearms illegally.

“Mohammed Fadila was however granted bail on grounds of ill health, the other is in custody,” he said.

DCOP Bonga however hinted that Alhaji Abdulai was yet to report to the police; adding that police would take all the necessary steps to arrest him should he fail to report himself.

“The shooting incident is still under investigations and we appeal to all who have credible information to make it available to the police. It is important to note that AK 47 rifles are not sold to individuals and therefore our investigations will extend to the sources of both rifles and ammunitions retrieved. Police will make other enquirers including forensic examination to come to the conclusion of the case. We assure the public of transparent, fair and firm application of the rules,” he said.

The shooting incident in the Savelugu Constituency, which resulted in the death of a 12-year-old girl with three persons sustaining severe injuries, was one of the incidents which featured in the December 7 polls.

The parliamentary candidate of the NPP in the Savelugu Constituency, Abdul-Samed Gunu, has instructed his lawyers to commence a legal process at the Tamale High Court over the parliamentary elections in the constituency.

The MP for the Savelugu Constituency is seeking to overturn the declaration of results in favor of the NDC parliamentary candidate, Alhaji Abdulai, by the Electoral Commission in the just ended parliamentary elections.

Alhaji Abdulai obtained 19,577 votes as against incumbent MP, Mr. Gunu, who polled 19,478 votes.

The declaration of results for the parliamentary election for the Savelugu Constituency suffered a delay because the NPP claimed there was over-voting in one of the ballot boxes at the D/A Primary School in Ying a part of Savelugu.

Supporters of the NPP in the constituency have refused to accept the declaration of the results in favor of the NDC candidate.

They claimed that because of the over-voting, votes at the centre should be nullified in line with the electoral laws.

The NPP supporters said they would not resort to violence on the declaration but would not recognize the NDC parliamentary candidate as the winner of the parliamentary election in the Savelugu Constituency.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale