Women MPs Up 22.3%

Women will hold 22.3% of the 275 seats in the Eighth Parliament, up from 13.5% in the previous elections, according to the latest parliamentary results announced by the Electoral Commission (EC).

The 39 female MPs-elect with representation from both the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are made up of 13 new entrants and 26 old guards.

The figure, which clearly falls short of the 30 per cent representation set by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), has 21 of the women produced by the NPP and 18 by the NDC. It lacks regional representation.

The women are Freda Prempeh (Tano North), Mavis Nkansah Boadu (Afigya-Sekyere East), Patricia Appiagyei (Asokwa), Ama Pomaa (Juaben), Francisca Oteng Mensah (Kwabre East), Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare (Techiman North), Queenstar Pokua Sawyerr (Agona East), Cynthia Mamle Morrison (Agona West), Mavis Hawa Koomson and Gizalla Tetteh Agbotui (Awutu-Senya West).

The rest are Naana Eyiah Quansah (Gomoa Central), Ophelia Mensah (Mfantseman), Gift Twum Ampofo (Abuakwa North), Betty Crosby Mensah (Afram Plains), Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah Adjei (Akropong), Abena Osei Asare (Atiwa East), Sheila Bartels (Ablekuma North), Ursula Owusu Ekuful (Ablekuma West), Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghanasah (Ada), Lydia Alhassan (Ayawaso West Wuogon) and Rita Naa Odoley Sowah (Dede Kotopon).

The others are Sarah Adwoa Safo (Dome Kwabenya), Sophia Karen Edem Ackuaku (Domeabra-Obom), Zenator Agyeman Rawlings (Korle Klottey), Agnes Naa Momo Lartey (Krowor), Theresa Lardy Awuni (Okaikwei North), Dokoa Newman (Okaikwei South), Lydia Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo (Shai-Osudoku) and Tina Gifty Naa Ayeley Mensah (Weija Gbawe).

The remaining others are Lariba Zuweira Abudu (Walewale), Helen Adjoa Ntoso (Krachi West), Lydia Lamisi Akanvariva (Tempane), Angela Oforiwaa Alorwu-Tay (Afadjato South), Dzifa Gomashie (Ketu South), Adjoa Della (Kpando), Jocelyn Tetteh (North Dayi) and Dorcas Toffey (Jomoro).

There were 36 female MPs in the Seventh Parliament until Lydia Alhassan won the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election to increase the number to 37.

The First Parliament of the Fourth Republic had only 16 women as MPs out of 200.

By Ernest Kofi Adu