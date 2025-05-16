Police Shakes ‘Thinka Island’, Arrests 34

Some of the suspects nabbed at Thinka Island

AN UNANNOUNCED police swoop in ‘Thinka Island’, a known illicit drug base in the heart of Kumasi, has led to the arrest of 34 suspects.

The operation, which the police has deemed as very successful, also led to the seizure of quantities of items, suspected to be illicit drugs.

According to the police, the swoop at Thinka Island is to demonstrate to all drug peddlers and users in Kumasi that their days are numbered.

The Minister of the Interior, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, is said to have directed the police to stop all drug usage and selling activities in Thinka Island.

Based on the minister’s directive, DSP Godwin Ahianyo, of the Ashanti Regional Police Public Affairs Unit, said the police conducted the swoop.

He said, “The arrest of 34 suspects and the seizure of various suspected illegal substances demonstrate our resolve to ensure public safety.

“All suspects remain in custody while investigations continue. The retrieved exhibits are being processed for forensic examination, and those found culpable will be duly prosecuted in accordance with the law.”

DSP Ahianyo, however, did not disclose the names of the 34 suspects and the date that the police carried out the operation, perhaps for security reasons.

He commended the efforts of the Regional Operations team and the Drug Law Enforcement Unit for their swift and decisive action, which has led to the arrest of the 34 suspects.

DSP Ahianyo indicated that the swoop at Thinka Island would not be a nine-day wonder, stressing that the police would in the coming days carry out similar operations in the city.

“The Command assures the general public that similar operations will continue across the region as we work tirelessly to dismantle drug networks and restore peace in our communities,” he stated.

“Regional Police Command wishes to reiterate its unwavering commitment to the fight against drug-related crimes and the protection of lives and property,” he concluded.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi