Late Mion Lana Final Funeral Rites Slated For May 23-30

Nyab Mion Lana Abdulai Mahamudu

The final funeral rites of the late Paramount Chief of Mion, Nyab Mion Lana Abdulai Mahamudu, has been slated for May 23 to 30, 2025.

A delegation from the Abudu faction and led by Kari Naa Natogmah Abdullah, paid a courtesy visit to former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to formally inform him about the upcoming funeral rites for the late Mion Lana Abdulai Mahamudu.

Former President Akufo-Addo, was informed that the funeral rites are set to begin on May 23, 2025 and end on May 30, 2025, in accordance with Dagbon’s customs and traditions.

The late Mion Lana’s death occurred at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra on August 17, 2022, after a short illness.

Nyab Mion Lana Abdulai Mahamudu, died at the age of 48.

According to the Dagbon traditional system for the Dagbon kingship, the Mion Lana would have been the next Ya Na after Ya Na Abukari II.

He was born in 1974 and became Boling-Lana at the age of 14, a day after his father was laid to rest.

He was then made to stay indoors for over 30 years without seeing daylight, until it was time for him to be enskinned as the paramount chief of Mion Traditional Council.

Nyab Mion Lana was enskinned as Mion Lana on March 3, 2019.

FROM Eric Kombat, Mion