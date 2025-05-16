Man Dies After Falling Into Borehole

The borehole

Residents of “Lion So”, an area at Mpasatia in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region are in a state of shock after a 22-year-old man who had allegedly taken Tramadol 225mg tablet fell into a borehole.

Kofi Samuel, popularly known as ‘PTA’, was said to have taken the potent opioid drug commonly known as ‘Red’ on Wednesday, May 7.

‘Red’ is an illegally manufactured synthetic opioid known for its depressing and euphoric effects, and is usually sold on the black market.

According to some friends of the deceased, at about 5pm on Wednesday, ‘PTA’, after taking the hard substance, told them (friends) that he needed water to cool himself.

“PTA, after taking the Red substance started to behave strangely and told us he was going to find water to cool himself. About ten minutes later, all we heard was that he had jumped into an uncovered borehole at his house,” they disclosed.

Some neighbours who were present at the time of the incident, reportedly, climbed into the borehole in an attempt to rescue him, but all their efforts were unsuccessful.

The police at Nkawie were called to the scene, and later conveyed the body to the mortuary for preservation.

Meanwhile, the police has also launched investigation into the cause of death of the deceased.

FROM David Afum, Mpasatia