First Female Scrap Dealer Association Joins SMIDO

Some members of the association in a group photo with GIZ officials

The German Development Cooperation together with the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation (MESTI) have successfully inaugurated the first all-female Scrap Dealer Association (LEWSA) into the Suame Magazine Industrial Development Organization (SMIDO), the umbrella association of artisan organizations in Suame Magazine.

This integration ensures LEWSA’s inclusion and representation in decision-making processes and dialogue with public actors, as well as strengthening their roles in the e-waste and scraps value chain.

The Suame Magazine Market in Kumasi has long become an artisan landmark for anyone searching for experienced welders, mechanics and scrap traders in Ghana.

Established in response to the ban on spare part imports in the 1990s and located in the heart of the city, the market has grown considerably, covering more than 200 acres of land with around 15,000 workers specializing in artisanry from end-of-life-vehicle dismantling and plastic waste recycling to trading scraps from electronic devices.

Female scrap workers are one of the most vulnerable groups of scrap workers located in the Magazine.

Working in a male dominated sector, they are often confronted with lower bargaining power and less inclusion in dialogues about pricing, safety and required technical trainings despite their vital role in scrap dealers value chain.

To reduce these gaps, the German Development Cooperation together with the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation (MEST) have for the past five years worked with the women working in scrap in Kumasi, to enhance their environmental awareness, introduce safety standards on scrap yards and provide training for workers.

Through this collaboration, the Ladies in E-Waste and Scraps Association (LEWSA) was launched in 2023. Since their inauguration, they have received technical trainings, registered over 350 new members, developed a safe trade guideline for women in business and purchased tricycle fleets to support their activities.

Emmanuella Serwaa Gyawu from ECOCENT Recycling expressed excitement about the integration of LEWSA into SMIDO.

“The women’s confidence is built after the formation of the association. For the first time in trade, they have approached the police, soliciting support and protection as well as inputs to streamline their trade.”

The event was attended by key stakeholders such as government officials from the EPA, the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly and two Assistant Commanders of Police, who congratulated the association and emphasized that the integration of LEWSA into SMIDO will help protect them from fraudulent traders.

The E-Waste Project is commissioned by the German Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and implemented in Ghana by GIZ in partnership with the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation (MEST). The project aims to improve the conditions of handling e-waste in Ghana.

A Daily Guide Report