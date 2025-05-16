Emmanuel Annor Questions GFA’s Disciplinary Standards After Fine

NATIONS FC striker Emmanuel Annor has openly questioned the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA’s) disciplinary standards after being fined GH₵500 for displaying a religious message during a Ghana Premier League match against Asante Kotoko.

Annor was sanctioned for removing his shirt after scoring, revealing an undershirt with the inscription, “I belong to Jesus.”

The GFA’s Disciplinary Committee ruled the celebration violated league rules, which prohibit religious or political messages during games. He was also issued a formal warning, with a threat of harsher punishment for future breaches.

In a defiant response on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Annor criticised what he described as inconsistency in football regulations.

“Why can football players celebrate LGBTQ+ sexuality but not their love for Christ?” he posted.

He included Romans 14:8 in his post: “If we live, we live for the Lord; and if we die, we die for the Lord. So whether we live or die, we belong to the Lord.”

Annor’s remarks have sparked debate online, with some supporting his right to express his faith, while others defend the GFA’s stance on maintaining neutrality on religious and political matters.

BY Wletsu Ransford