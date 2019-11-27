‘Police Should Behave Professionally’

The Western Regional Police Commander, DCOP Redeemer Vincent Dedjoe, has admonished police personnel to behave professionally in their duties of enforcing law and order as well as ensuring peace in the country.

According to him, in the process of behaving professionally, the police would be able to avoid some of the attacks they suffer from some recalcitrant citizens.

“The police should know that the service is there for them should there be anything. But they should also be conscious of wherever they are because their personal security is also important”, he indicated.

The Regional Police Commander stated this in an interview with DGN Online after a brief flag-raising ceremony was performed at the Regional Police headquarters in Sekondi to honour the fallen heroes of the service.

He noted that the Ghana Police had set aside November 27, every year to organize a memorial day to honour police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty.

DCOP Dedjoe revealed that this year, nine police officers died in the line of duty in the western region.

He expressed his condolence and called on the Police service to stay diligent in their duties of enforcing law and order as well as ensuring peace in the country.

The Regional Commander pointed out that the fallen police personnel served their institution and country well, adding “and it is for this reason that they will forever remain in our hearts”.

In attendance were the District and Division Commanders of the Police Service in the region as well other senior and junior officers.

BY Emmanuel Opoku, Sekondi