Police Smoke Out Shatta Wale, 2 Boys

The police have arrested Dancehall musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale after earlier picking two of his boys.

The two other suspects are Kojo Owusu Koranteng, also known as Nana Dope and Eric Venator, alias Gangee

Whilst the two accomplices, have been charged with allegedly spreading false information with the intention to cause fear and panic, according to a statement issued by the police Tuesday October 19, 2021, the musician charge is yet to be disclosed.

The arrest of the suspects is in response to the alleged circulation of false claims on the alleged gunshot attack on Shatta Wale.

Preliminary investigations by the Police reveal the widely reported gunshot attack on Shatta Wale yesterday Monday, October 18, 2021 was a hoax.

Shatta Wale and one other person popularly referred to as ‘Deportee’ are currently being pursued for their possible involvement and knowledge of the circulation of false information with the intention to cause fear and panic.

No one will be spared if Police investigations point to their possible criminal culpability in this matter.

We want to caution any individual or group to desist from making false claims and engaging in acts, capable of disturbing the peace of the country because the law will come after you.

