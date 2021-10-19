Shatta Wale’s Boys Grabbed

The Police have today, 19th October, 2021, arrested Kojo Owusu Koranteng, also known as Nana Dope and Eric Venator, alias Gangee, for allegedly spreading false information with the intention to cause fear and panic.

The arrest of the suspects is in response to the alleged circulation of false claims on the alleged gunshot attack on Shatta Wale.

Preliminary investigations by the Police reveal the widely reported gunshot attack on Shatta Wale yesterday Monday, 18th October, 2021 was a hoax.

Shatta Wale and one other person popularly referred to as ‘Deportee’ are currently being pursued for their possible involvement and knowledge of the circulation of false information with the intention to cause fear and panic.

No one will be spared if Police investigations point to their possible criminal culpability in this matter.

We want to caution any individual or group to desist from making false claims and engaging in acts, capable of disturbing the peace of the country because the law will come after you.