Police Warn NDC Boys Over Use Of Catapults

Ghana Police Service has served a notice to arrest any member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) currently embarking on the “Arise Ghana” Demonstration against the plan to use catapults.

The Police warning follows an intelligence indicating that some demonstrators are going around acquiring catapults to use during the demonstration.

In a statement on the Police Facebook post, it stated that “The Police hereby caution these individuals who intend to foment trouble to desist from such unlawful conduct as the police will take all necessary professionally driven measures to enforce the law and protect life and property”.

The NDC supporters on Tuesday went on rampage and attacked the Police officers by injuring 12 of them, and also smashing the Service vehicles’ windscreens over the usage of unapproved routes that the Police resisted protesters from using.

The Police later arrested 29 suspects and also indicated to arrest the organizers to face the law over the pandemonium which occurred on Tuesday.

– BY Daniel Bampoe