Police Warn Trouble Markers

Suhum Municipal Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Joseph Owusu is warning any individual who will dare to create confusion in the area ahead, during or after the December 7 general election to know that he or she won’t be spared by the Police.

The Commander who revealed this to DGN Online after casting his vote on at the Suhum Community Center said there will be no mercy for anyone who will be linked to electoral violence and warmongering ahead of the polls.

Chief Supt. Owusu explained that the Police will ensure law and order before, during, and after the parliamentary and presidential elections.

Chief Superintendent Joseph Owusu assured residents in the constituency that the police will be available in all voting centres to guard voters, Electoral Commission officials, and their materials from anyone who may try to disrupt the voting process.

He said security officers will be available in all voting centres, collation centre, and others will be on patrol as the rest will be on stanby, warning the youth not to allow themselves to be used for violence.

He charged the youth to avoid consuming alcohol and any drugs that will lead them to cause mayhem on Election Day.

At Suhum, a total of 324 voters were expected to cast their vote in the Special Voting.

The Special Voting list covers security, media personnel, and election officials who will be unable to vote at the polling on the voting day.

The results of the Special Voting will however not be declared until after the general election.

As at 8am, when DGN Online reporter stormed the scene, 60 voters have already cast their vote, as the process was going on smoothly.

The voters were mandatorily had to undergo the strict Covid 19 Protocol measures by washing of hands and wearing of the nose mask before passing through the process to cast the votes.

The Municipal Chief Executive of the area, Margaret Darko Dankwah who chairs the MUSEC who was on monitoring the process used the occasion to educate electorate on their role in this year’s general election and appealed to them to vote wisely.

