Policeman Found Dead At Adjeiwa Lodge

A 44-year-old policeman, Sergent Emmanuel Asiedu of the SWAT Unit in Koforidua, has been found dead in his rented residence at Adjeiwa Lodge in the New Juaben South Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The Eastern Regional Police Command’s Public Affairs Officer, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh explained that on Thursday, March 31 at about 10:30 pm, neighbours of the deceased police officer reported his unconsciousness to the regional information room.

Three personnel were dispatched to his rented premises.

“I was on duty when a call came in to report about his death, a team of three went to examine him at his rented premises before we conveyed him to the Eastern Regional Hospital .”

The police report said he was lying on his bed unresponsive in a supine position wearing a pair of blue-black vertically striped jeans.

Upon a thorough inspection, some little dried foam was found on his mouth and a blackish dried substance smeared all over his face.

No marks of violence were found on the body.

But the police say it’s a case of unnatural death, hence due process would be pursued.

Processes are ongoing to convey the body to the Police Hospital in Accra for autopsy.

The Eastern Regional Police Command is making its way to Nkawkaw to officially break the news to his family.

The police say they are unable to confirm if he stayed in the rented apartment with another person.

Investigations have, however, commenced.