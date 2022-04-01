Parliament Set to Go on Recess on Tuesday

Parliament is expected to adjourn Sine Die on Tuesday 5th April 2022 to end the First Meeting of the Second Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

Presenting the Business Statement for the Eleventh Week ending Tuesday 5th April, the Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, entreated all Members of Parliament to continue to devote themselves to the scheduled business for the week under consideration to enable the House adjourn on the proposed date.

Afenyo-Markin used the opportunity to commend the Speaker Alban Bagbin, the First and Second Deputy Speakers, Joseph Osei Owusu and Andrew Amoako Asiamah, respectively and all Members for their sacrifice and devotion to the business of the House during this First Meeting of the Second Session.

The House will sit on Monday and extend sitting to allow the House to finish other business and continue with the debate on the State of the Nation Address delivered by the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, on Wednesday 30th March 2022.

The motion for the debate on the State of the Nation Address was moved by Hon. Samuel Atta Akyea, MP for Abuakwa South and seconded by Kwame Governs Agbodza, MP for Adaklu.