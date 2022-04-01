World Cup 2022 Draw: Ghana Will Face Uruguay, Korea Republic, Portugal

The final draw of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar was announced Friday.

Host Qatar will face Senegal, Ecuador, Netherlands in Group A. Only the top two teams of each group advance to the next round.

The draw puts the Ghana , Uruguay, Korea Republic in the same group H .

The draw determines the makeup of eight groups of four teams that will play each other in the first round.

Every World Cup usually has a “group of death” — an especially competitive collection of teams that can bounce a highly regarded team in the first round.

An argument could be made can BlackStars make it out of Group H.

But another group that looks to be especially tough is Group F, featuring two previous champions — Spain, Germany ,Japan and Playoff 2

Three qualifying spots up for grabs

With the draw still about 40 minutes away, a reminder that 29 of the 32 teams have been confirmed while the remaining three will be decided by June this year.

Asian Playoff

UAE v Australia – June 7

Intercontinental Playoffs

UAE/Australia v Peru – June 13 or 14

Costa Rica v New Zealand – June 13 or 14

European Playoff semi-final

Scotland v Ukraine – June (tbc)

European Playoff final

Wales v Scotland/Ukraine – June (tbc)

Italy, current European champions, Russia, Egypt, Nigeria, Ivory Coast and Algeria are just some of the teams who failed to qualify for the World Cup.