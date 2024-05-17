Policeman Found Dead In Forest

A POLICE officer stationed in Kumasi, the capital of Ashanti Region, has died mysteriously, sparking fears and concerns among his colleagues in the service.

The body of the deceased, identified as G/Sgt. Amoah Moses, was found in the Bobiri Forest Reserve near Ejisu on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at 9:50am.

The late police officer was found lying in a pool of blood with a gunshot wound in one of his legs. A gun and a machete were lying beside his body.

Eyewitnesses at the crime scene suspected that perhaps the security officer was murdered by some unknown assailants who are on the run.

Meanwhile, a police report has also confirmed that the dead man is a police officer, stressing that the police are doing everything possible to establish the cause of his death.

“The deceased was later identified as G/Sgt. Amoah Moses of RHQ, Kumasi. Efforts are underway to unravel the mystery behind the death,” a police report disclosed.

The report said, “On 14/05/24 about 1120hrs, Caleb Adu Agyemang, the Assemblyman of Kubease Electoral Area reported that on same day about 0950hrs, he received a phone call from one Joe, stating that, a male adult was found lying dead in the Bobiri Forest Reserve at Kubease.”

A combined team of officers from the Ejisu District Police headquarters and the Ashanti Regional Crime Scene Management Team, the report added, rushed to the scene and found the dead body.

They “proceeded to the scene of crime in the Bobiri Forest Reserve and saw a male adult in his mid 30s, dressed in a green long sleeve shirt over a khaki trousers and a black boot, lying unconscious in a supine position in a pool of blood with a gunshot wounds on the right leg below the knee.

“A single barrel gun and a machete were also found beside him. He was rushed to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival by a medical officer. The body was photographed and deposited at the same hospital’s morgue for preservation and autopsy,” the report disclosed.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi