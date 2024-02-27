Political Cobra On The Prowl (2)

Fifi Kwetey

Do Ghanaians know that as far back as 2017, the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) mooted the idea of a 24-hour economy in its plans?

Fifi Kwetey as chief scribe of the NDC has chosen the path of deliberate lies reminiscent of his “Setting the Records Straight” in which he made outrageous claims against former President Kufuor.

Can you imagine that confronted with some of the issues he raised and published in a newspaper owned by him, oh my move, he said he picked his stories from other media platforms.

This was the answer given by someone who was seeking to be a deputy minister of Finance in 2009 but can be economical with the truth.

Is it any wonder the then Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has such a horrible testament of his stewardship at the ministry?

Let us assure the likes of Fifi Kwetey that this year his misinformation like President Kufuor had sold all Ghana’s gold bars would not be allowed to fly. Even with the support from the likes of Sammy Gyamfi whose deliberate lies surpass those of Goebbels or Tariq Aziz, deputy prime minister of Iraq during the Gulf War, their agenda would fail.

Can the NDC be proud of their Communication Officer, a lawyer who lies knowing very well that his claims are not supported by our freedom of speech legislation?

And he has the effrontery to talk “rubbish” about the man of destiny and vision!

We will not allow Fifi Kwetey to set Ghana ablaze with his loose and infantile narratives. Our people must be wary of a character whose record on the political landscape is the dissemination of fake news.

He was given roles at the ministries of Finance, Food and Agriculture and Transport where there is no achievement in his name. Indeed, during his time at the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, the performance of the sector was in reverse gear.

When confronted by the media about the negative growth of agriculture, he was haughty and his arrogance was exposed by his response. He told the journalists that their perception “is a lazy analysis to worry about declining agriculture’s contribution to GDP.” If that is the mindset of Fifi Kwetey, one-time Minister of State, then we should stop worrying about the current state of the economy.

Today, Fifi Kwetey, can Ghanaians tell you and your leader, John Mahama and your allies such as Professors Gatsi and Bokpin that Vice President Bawumia has failed as the financial whizz kid that your postulation is a lazy approach to the realities?

We have told Ghanaians time and again that the NDC has nothing to offer beyond theories as any statement made by them contradicts those that they made earlier. John Mahama has told us about his major malady, which is indecisiveness. Our tragedy is that although the NDC flagbearer admits this in his book, “My First Coup d’etat”, the NDC and their cohorts in the media and academia are trying fruitlessly to convince Ghanaians to vote for this scary and abominable alternative.

The NDC’s stock-in- trade is to be consistently inconsistent. If the NDC does not know, they better be forewarned, the Election 2024 is about issues not insults. That is why Fifi Kwetey’s ethnocentric diatribe will boomerang on the NDC.

Our country would stay united before, during and after December 7, 2024. Fifi Kwetey’s tribal bigotry, hate speech and the attempt to pitch the North against the South are not the concerns of Ghanaians. Fifi Kwetey, Sammy Gyamfi and your allies in the media and academia, coach your candidate well as Ghanaians await the great economic debate; digital economy versus 24-hour economy. That is the mantra of our time but not the use of hate speech on the political landscape and smearing of opponents to gain advantage.

The great deception of Fifi Kwetey has been exposed, and if it is because some Ghanaians doubt his nationality, he does not care whether Ghana burns, he be rest assured that “we are many, they are few”, and they will face a third consecutive humiliation in 2024.