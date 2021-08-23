Political Leadership Is Also About Marketing – Afenyo-Markin

Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin

Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, has charged communicators of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to go all out to sell the laudable achievements of the Akufo-Addo administration.

In a one-on-one interview with Nana Yaw Okoapa on Osimpam 95.5 FM in Winneba, the Effutu Member of Parliament stated that the party has done more than enough and for that matter, the political leadership of the party must not relent in telling the story of the government of the day.

“It is important to state and I must emphasize that this administration cannot be bested by the NDC in any field. Our achievements beat theirs. As leaders of the party which include me, we owe it as a duty to tell Ghanaians what we have done which is more than what the NDC did. Political leadership is also about marketing” he said.

He reiterated the point that the NPP can easily break the eight-year cycle if and only if the leader takes up the marketing aspect of politics serious.

He urged party members, those at the top, especially, to lead in that charge since they hold the key, which is the information required to be disseminated to Ghanaians.

The lawmaker also used the occasion to tell his story, the numerous projects he has undertaken which are all geared towards helping the party to retain the seat for the NPP in the 2024 elections.