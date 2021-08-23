President Arrives In Germany for G20 Compact Initiative Programme

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has arrived in Germany to participate in the G20 Compact Initiative Programme established by the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel to promote investments in African countries, including Ghana.

The President left Ghana Sunday to Germany at the invitation of Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The G20 Compact with Africa (CwA) was initiated under the German G20 Presidency to promote private investment in Africa, including infrastructure.

The CwA’s primary objective is to increase the attractiveness of private investment through substantial improvements of the macro, business, and financing frameworks.

It brings together reform-minded African countries, international organizations, and bilateral partners from G20 and beyond to coordinate country-specific reform agendas, support respective policy measures and advertise investment opportunities to private investors.

The initiative is demand-driven and open to all African countries. Since its launch in 2017, the CwA has sparked great interest. So far, 12 African countries have joined the initiative: Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea, Morocco, Rwanda, Senegal, Togo, and Tunisia.